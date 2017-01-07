The Golden State Warriors collapsed against the Memphis Grizzlies, losing 128-119 after they owned a 24-point second-half lead. It was a game that featured the Stephen Curry fans have been waiting for (40 points on 27 shots), up until its waning moments, when he and the Warriors went frigid. As happened in the Christmas Day game against Cleveland, Golden State’s awkward crunch-time offense foiled them. “Our fourth-quarter offense has been atrocious,” Draymond Green glumly appraised of the general trend.
He said of Friday’s meltdown, “I can really care less. I’m actually happy we lost today, because there are some things that we need to correct in order to win a championship.”