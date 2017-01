So, while his ultimate objective is to first return Philadelphia to respectability, Embiid feels another responsibility that might one day help him make an All-Star team – and impress an unnamed “crush” who may or may not be pop star Rihanna: He’d like to see the center position returned to the All-Star ballot. “I feel like they should put the centers back. We’ve got a lot of talent,” Embiid told The Vertical. “There’s a lot of talented centers in the league. That’s on [the NBA] to do that. But my job here is to keep playing basketball and be the best I can be and push them to make that decision to put the center back on the All-Star ballot.”