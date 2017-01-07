Kevin Arnovitz on Dwight Howard trade value: I did a poll among 12-15 execs, 10 of which said, “I don’t know, maybe a low second (round pick).
Will that presence be enough for World Peace to stay on the roster? The Lakers must decide by Tuesday whether to retain him and make his one-year contract a guaranteed deal at the veteran’s minimum salary*. “I had no thought of that until you said something,” World Peace said. “I have no thoughts.”
In an interview with Bilic, agent Misko Raznatovic said client Nikola Jokic came close to signing with FC Barcelona before moving to Denver. “There is a little-known story that Nikola was about to sign a contract with Barcelona,” Raznatovic said. “They followed him for a long time and came for the the final negotiations and also to watch a game in Sremska Mitrovica. Before the game, we have almost agreed in detail to the conditions of the transfer and we were going to work on the rest of details after the game. That evening, Nikola played his worst game since he came to Mega (Leks). Everything was more than terrible, and Barcelona took some extra time shaken by the whole situation. Negotiations continued and, meanwhile, (Nuggets assistant GM) Arturas Karnisovas insisted on his arrival in Denver and Nikola found himself in the NBA. In a word, he was not destined to play in Barcelona.”
DeMarre Carroll’s sage words on Cleveland after the Kyle Korver trade: “I think Cleveland, they are always challenging. First of all, we got to get one win against them before we can even think about talking about Cleveland,” he said. “Right now, we just got to keep getting better. Try to get guys back healthy. Hopefully having Sullinger back will give us that physical nature we need, going against a good team like that.”