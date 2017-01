In an interview with Bilic, agent Misko Raznatovic said client Nikola Jokic came close to signing with FC Barcelona before moving to Denver. “There is a little-known story that Nikola was about to sign a contract with Barcelona,” Raznatovic said. “They followed him for a long time and came for the the final negotiations and also to watch a game in Sremska Mitrovica. Before the game, we have almost agreed in detail to the conditions of the transfer and we were going to work on the rest of details after the game. That evening, Nikola played his worst game since he came to Mega (Leks). Everything was more than terrible, and Barcelona took some extra time shaken by the whole situation. Negotiations continued and, meanwhile, (Nuggets assistant GM) Arturas Karnisovas insisted on his arrival in Denver and Nikola found himself in the NBA. In a word, he was not destined to play in Barcelona.”