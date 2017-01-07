Trade, Paul Millsap, Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors
The 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired guard Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard/forward Mike Dunleavy, guard Mo Williams, cash considerations and a protected first round draft pick (first possible pick is Cleveland’s 2019 first round pick), Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.
“We are extremely pleased to be able to add a player and person the caliber of Kyle Korver to our Cavs family,” said Griffin. “Among the most prolific and dynamic three-point shooters in NBA history, a selfless, and team first competitor, Kyle brings all of the elements of Cavs DNA that we covet on and off the floor. We look forward to welcoming Kyle, his wife, Juliet and their three children to Northeast Ohio and are certain our fans will embrace them with open arms.”
“We are incredibly grateful to Kyle for his contributions to the Hawks over the last five years,” Budenholzer said. “He is a professional in every sense of the word and played a significant part in establishing our culture and in the success this franchise has seen. This is a difficult decision, but one we felt was in the best interest of the organization.”
Manny Navarro: Where was Udonis Haslem during fracas last night? “When everything popped off I stayed on the bench. I already know what time it is.”