Mike Budenholzer, Kyle Korver, Atlanta Hawks
January 7, 2017 | 2:38 pm EST Update
Chris Vivlamore: Bud says he does not expect Mo Williams to be a part of Hawks future. Needed to make deal work. Dunleavy expected to join soon, not today.
Chris Vivlamore: Last thing before I write, Bud says expect bigger role from THJ and more time for Prince/Bembry without Korver.
Anthony Puccio: Source told me before the season that #Nets would have a hard time luring in two 1st-rounders for Brook Lopez.
Taj Gibson on dealing with trade speculation: “Being in trade rumors means other teams want you too so it’s like half and half. It’s part of our business … I’m just numb to it because I get good feedback from my agent all the time. So I’m never really worried about what’s going on. Play the right way. We make a good living for what we do. So there’s always a positive about that.”