Mo Williams will not be joining the Hawks after being acquired from the Cavaliers in a trade for Kyle Korver Saturday. However, the organization is undecided on when and how to move on from the point guard. The move would open a roster spot – which the team could use to sign a player or require in a subsequent trade. “All those things we are working through as we speak,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said Saturday. “No decisions have been made, in any direction, as far as timing on that.”
