Mo Williams will not be joining the Hawks after being a…

55 mins ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Mo Williams will not be joining the Hawks after being acquired from the Cavaliers in a trade for Kyle Korver Saturday. However, the organization is undecided on when and how to move on from the point guard. The move would open a roster spot – which the team could use to sign a player or require in a subsequent trade. “All those things we are working through as we speak,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said Saturday. “No decisions have been made, in any direction, as far as timing on that.”

January 7, 2017 | 9:13 pm EST Update
55 mins ago via Facebook.com

“I don’t think it will get to that point,” Anthony said. “I think now it’s just a tolerance level, seeing what I can do and what I can’t do. I don’t think it’s a situation where I’ll shut it down. Maybe a game here, a game here. Just play it by ear.” Anthony said if he were to miss a game, it would be more for “overall rest and recovery” and not necessarily because of the shoulder. He said he hasn’t missed any practices because of it.
55 mins ago via Newsday

