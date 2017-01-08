Menu

Would the Celtics be interested in Millsap? Some things…

Would the Celtics be interested in Millsap? Some things would likely need to happen: Millsap would have to agree to honor the final year of his contract and the Celtics would have to offer the Hawks a chip for the long-term future — likely one of those Brooklyn picks — along with the expiring contract of Amir Johnson and likely another starter to match up salaries. It would be quite a sacrifice for the Celtics, and it would also mean Horford would have to move to center, a position he would prefer not to play.

Storyline: Paul Millsap Free Agency
The Nuggets waived guard Alonzo Gee on Friday, just a few days before the deadline for contracts to become fully guaranteed for the rest of the season. But it might not be the last time the Nuggets see him this season. His availability and the Nuggets’ need are both variables, but the team could bring him back on a 10-day contract. “We love Alonzo,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “He was terrific. So that move by no means was an indication of how we feel about him. The front office made a move that going forward gives us flexibility.”
Storyline: Nikola Pekovic Retirement?
“He’s playing as good as anybody in the league right now,” Wade told ESPN.com on Saturday after the Bulls’ 123-118 win over the Toronto Raptors. “What he’s doing in the fourth quarter is even more impressive than the stat line at the end of the day. That stat line is amazing, but everybody knows we’re going to Jimmy. And to still be able to make those plays, make those things, it’s incredible. And then to still guard one or two of the other best players on the other end of the floor in the fourth, that’s impressive, man. He’s playing out of this world right now. His confidence is out the roof, and that goes a long way.”
Storyline: Wade-Butler Dynamic
