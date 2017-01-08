“Sheeeeit,” Frye laughs when asked about his reaction to the trade. “For me, I was ecstatic ’cause now it’s like, OK, who are you going to stunt to? We have guys that go downhill. We have three or four guys that really go downhill, so there will be no more double-teams. I mean, that paint is going to be wide open.”
Chasson Randle to work out for Sixers
With undrafted rookie Ron Baker solidifying his place as a Knick after Friday’s heroics in Milwaukee, Westchester Knicks point guard Chasson Randle has a workout Sunday with the 76ers, according to an NBA source. The Sixers have been looking for perimeter help to offset their glut of big men.
Randle was cut in training camp after suffering an orbital bone fracture and was told he could be re-signed to the roster in January when 10-day contracts are distributed. The Knicks now would have to cut either Marshall Plumlee or Maurice Ndour to open a spot.
Meanwhile, Okafor didn’t play at all vs. the Celtics, as Brown inserted Noel into the rotation and moved Okafor out, at least temporarily. That marked the first time in Okafor’s 1½-year pro career he was a “DNP-CD (Did Not Play-Coach’s Decision).” Okafor needs to be a starter, but that won’t happen with Embiid here. Noel is better than Okafor in a reserve role because of his defensive work. “We are learning,” Brown told reporters afterward. “It’s difficult to play three ‘bigs’ in a 48-minute window.”
Brian Young: Why resign KCP? I don’t understand the love he’s very average. – Keith Langlois: Let’s say you’re right. Average starters getting north of $15 million a year. Check out deals for Turner, Crabbe, Biyombo, Mahinmi, et al. – John: I would try to avoid a Crabbe comparison. – Keith Langlois: Reality: Crabbe got $72M over 4. Comp is relevant because his agents will use it to make compelling case KCP deserves (considerably) more.