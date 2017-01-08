Korver must still pass a physical, but one source said the Cavs are hopeful he can join them in time for practice Monday in Phoenix. That would allow for his debut to be Tuesday at the Utah Jazz. But the timetables are fluid and nothing is yet definitive. He is not expected to be ready for Sunday’s game against the Suns.
Korver must still pass a physical, but one source said …
January 8, 2017 | 1:12 pm EST Update
76ers in the market for a PG
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources on @The Vertical: Among point guards on 76ers scouting radar for 10-day contracts: Nate Robinson, Jordan Farmar, Yogi Ferrell.
Keith Pompey: PGS Chasson Randle, Briante’ Weber, Yogi Ferrell and Cat Barber are all scheduled to work out for #Sixers Monday, according to source.
Jason Lloyd: Korver expected to join Cavs this afternoon, but probably not available tonight. Doesn’t sound as if Dunleavy/Hawks side of medical is done
January 8, 2017 | 11:40 am EST Update
Thomas has mentioned the notion “back up the Brinks truck” on a number of occasions, so it’s clear he wants to get paid for his rising stock — and, on his competitive side, for others passing him as he sits with a below-market deal in the new NBA economy.
The situation, incidentally, is the same with Avery Bradley, and some league general managers are saying his defensive abilities, coupled with an improving offensive skill set, could make him a big get if he’s allowed to become a free agent in 2018.