Marc Stein: ESPN sources say Dunleavy is seeking a buyout from the Hawks but Atlanta wants to keep him after acquiring Dunleavy in the Kyle Korver trade
January 8, 2017 | 7:41 pm EST Update
Marc Stein: Story going online co-scribed w/ @Marc J. Spears: League sources say newly acquired Mike Dunleavy has yet to report to the Hawks post-trade
Jason Lloyd: Ty Lue hopeful everything will be in place so Korver can practice tmrw. Even if he doesn’t, plan is still for him to play Tuesday at Utah
Grizzlies PF/C Brandan Wright recently started full-speed individual workouts and hopes to make his season debut this month. He is rehabilitating from surgery on his left ankle.
January 8, 2017 | 6:31 pm EST Update
Nuggets re-sign Alonzo Gee
The Denver Nuggets have signed forward Alonzo Gee to a 10-day contract, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.
Several players around the NBA with non-guaranteed contracts like his were placed on waivers in time to clear waivers before contracts would become guaranteed on Tuesday. Bobby Brown was happy to report that his phone did not ring. “I knew what day it was,” Brown said. “I definitely was happy. I talked to my agent (Aaron Mintz) and now can continue to focus on the team, what we’ve been doing. I’m happy I’m going to be here and focused on doing whatever I can do to help this team, in the locker room, on the court, in practice.”