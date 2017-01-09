Chris Vivlamore: Deadline for Mike Dunleavy Jr. to repo…
January 9, 2017 | 9:45 am EST Update
Also heard there’s a potential deal on the table for Ibaka, any info on that? (Maybe just a rumour) Steve Kyler: I have not heard that. I would be very skeptical of anyone suggesting that.
Albert Nahmad: Heat has applied for a $1.3M Justise Winlsow disabled player exception, will be granted if NBA-appointed doctor feels he’s out through 6/15.
“I feel like I’m playing better. I feel like I’m starting to get into a better rhythm,” Noah said. “It’s tough. This team is going through some adversity right now. This is when you find out who plays through it and who doesn’t.”
Jon Leuer was able to start Sunday’s double-overtime marathon game, but apparently couldn’t finish it. The Detroit Pistons forward came out of with 5:45 left in the first quarter of the 125-124 win over the Portland Trail Blazers complaining of a sore right knee. No official details were given Sunday on the severity of the injury or Leuer’s condition, but Pistons president-coach Stan Van Gundy said early indication showed nothing too serious. “I only got the word that was put out right away — that they were going to try and get an MRI here in the second half,” Van Gundy said. “There didn’t seem like there was any ligament or meniscus damage. “He did have some fluid in there. … But I didn’t have a follow-up email.”