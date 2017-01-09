Menu

January 9, 2017 | 9:45 am EST Update
Jon Leuer was able to start Sunday’s double-overtime marathon game, but apparently couldn’t finish it. The Detroit Pistons forward came out of with 5:45 left in the first quarter of the 125-124 win over the Portland Trail Blazers complaining of a sore right knee. No official details were given Sunday on the severity of the injury or Leuer’s condition, but Pistons president-coach Stan Van Gundy said early indication showed nothing too serious. “I only got the word that was put out right away — that they were going to try and get an MRI here in the second half,” Van Gundy said. “There didn’t seem like there was any ligament or meniscus damage. “He did have some fluid in there. … But I didn’t have a follow-up email.”
30 mins ago via Booth Newspapers

