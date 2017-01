Or as Gobert put it, “He believed in me even when I wasn’t playing. He tells me the truth, not what I want to hear. That’s great. He helped me a lot to get better every day and he’s treated me the same way.” The two first became acquainted during their first seasons in Utah. Gobert was the raw rookie, drafted at the end of the first round. Jensen was the first-year assistant. Gobert rarely played apart from D-League assignments, so he spent most of his time working on his game with Jensen. As Jensen recounts, Gobert was there every day, ready to work.