Buyout, Trade, Mike Dunleavy, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: As Mike Dunleavy works to …
January 9, 2017 | 11:34 am EST Update
Marc Stein: Quincy Acy has been playing with the @TexasLegends in the @NBADLeague since his release from the Mavericks on Nov. 17. Mavs teammates were crushed when Quincy Acy was let go to address a backcourt injury crisis. Hard to believe he didn’t get a call-up sooner.
“What’s the one thing we’re going to work on? There isn’t one. Offensively, and even defensively, the potential is a lot higher than where he is right now. That’s the thing that makes him different. He’s hungry and not satisfied with signing the (4-year, $104 million) contract. He does want to be the best,” said Utah assistant coach Alex Jensen, who has worked closely with Gobert since he came into the league.
Or as Gobert put it, “He believed in me even when I wasn’t playing. He tells me the truth, not what I want to hear. That’s great. He helped me a lot to get better every day and he’s treated me the same way.” The two first became acquainted during their first seasons in Utah. Gobert was the raw rookie, drafted at the end of the first round. Jensen was the first-year assistant. Gobert rarely played apart from D-League assignments, so he spent most of his time working on his game with Jensen. As Jensen recounts, Gobert was there every day, ready to work.
“Rudy’s one of those guys who will come in at the end of the season and he’ll want to work on everything. I told him his first year, if you can go vertical at the rim and make free throws you’ll play for a long time and make a lot of money. He’s surpassed that,” Jensen said.
Gordon Hayward said George Hill has “played like an All-Star” when healthy, and that might be understating it. Before the elbow from Len stole his sunshine, he averaged 20.1 points, 4.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals, making 55.1 percent of his shots and 47.5 percent of his 3-pointers. That kind of efficiency is unheard of — he is 12th in the league in PER and fourth in true shooting percentage, behind only Suns center Tyson Chandler, Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Toronto Raptors center Lucas Nogueira — big men who essentially only dunk.