Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer told ESPN.com on Monday that Dunleavy will indeed report to Atlanta this week to undergo a physical and enable the club to press ahead with Saturday’s trade with Cleveland after Dunleavy initially elected not to report to his new team. “I feel great about it,” Budenholzer said. “I’ve always liked him as a player and I told him that. He has such a great basketball IQ [and] just understands the game at a high level. He fits us well.”
Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer told ESPN.com on Monday th…
January 9, 2017 | 5:35 pm EST Update
Paul Millsap no longer available?
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Atlanta GM Wes Wilcox has started informing teams today that Paul Millsap is no longer on the trade market.
After talking with Atlanta president and coach Mike Budenholzer about his potential role, Mike Dunleavy Jr. has made peace with joining the Hawks and will report to the team for a physical Tuesday in Atlanta, league sources told The Vertical. Once Dunleavy was convinced that Budenholzer wanted him, there was no more discussion of a contract buyout to become a free agent, sources said. Talks remained amicable between the two sides, which worked on the matter Monday.
After the deal was made, Dunleavy was unsure how sincere the Hawks were with using him the rest of the season and wasn’t planning to report to the team until Monday’s discussion with Budenholzer. Atlanta mainly wanted the first-round pick acquired in the deal.
He knew Harden was talented. But coaches need to know more about their best players in order to trust them. “I’ve never seen him practice before; I’ve never seen how he is on the floor; I’ve never seen if he likes to play,” D’Antoni said. “I’ve never seen all the intangibles you have to have to win a championship, and he’s demonstrated that. He’s taking guys out to dinner; you don’t know that (beforehand). I like that he loves to play basketball, and that, to me, is a key to any great player — they have to, when they come to the gym, they can’t wait to play. And he has that.”
“I think he’s having more fun,” teammate Trevor Ariza said. “Last year wasn’t a fun year for anybody. This year, he feels like more of a leader, and he’s having more fun. We all are. I think that’s the biggest key to our success, and his.”
So how many Rockets will participate in All Star Weekend? “Two for sure,” James Harden said. Harden named himself and Eric Gordon who should play in the All Star game in New Orleans next month. He also named Montrezl Harrell and Sam Dekker for the Rookie/Sophomore game, Pat Beverley in Skills Competition and Ryan Anderson and Gordon in the three-point contest.