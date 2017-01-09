Menu

January 9, 2017
Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer told ESPN.com on Monday that Dunleavy will indeed report to Atlanta this week to undergo a physical and enable the club to press ahead with Saturday’s trade with Cleveland after Dunleavy initially elected not to report to his new team. “I feel great about it,” Budenholzer said. “I’ve always liked him as a player and I told him that. He has such a great basketball IQ [and] just understands the game at a high level. He fits us well.”
He knew Harden was talented. But coaches need to know more about their best players in order to trust them. “I’ve never seen him practice before; I’ve never seen how he is on the floor; I’ve never seen if he likes to play,” D’Antoni said. “I’ve never seen all the intangibles you have to have to win a championship, and he’s demonstrated that. He’s taking guys out to dinner; you don’t know that (beforehand). I like that he loves to play basketball, and that, to me, is a key to any great player — they have to, when they come to the gym, they can’t wait to play. And he has that.”
So how many Rockets will participate in All Star Weekend? “Two for sure,” James Harden said. Harden named himself and Eric Gordon who should play in the All Star game in New Orleans next month. He also named Montrezl Harrell and Sam Dekker for the Rookie/Sophomore game, Pat Beverley in Skills Competition and Ryan Anderson and Gordon in the three-point contest.
