Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer told ESPN.com on Monday that Dunleavy will indeed report to Atlanta this week to undergo a physical and enable the club to press ahead with Saturday’s trade with Cleveland after Dunleavy initially elected not to report to his new team. “I feel great about it,” Budenholzer said. “I’ve always liked him as a player and I told him that. He has such a great basketball IQ [and] just understands the game at a high level. He fits us well.”