Millsap said last week his heart is in Atlanta. Following the recent news, he is said to be happy with the decision and wants to “finish the job.” Millsap has a player option for next season and can opt out and become an unrestricted free agent. While no decision has been made, Millsap is likely to make such a move with an increase in the salary cap and his potential salary with a max or near-max deal.
Millsap said last week his heart is in Atlanta. Followi…
January 9, 2017 | 6:50 pm EST Update
Paul Millsap will not be traded. The Hawks’ all-star power forward has been taken off the trading block, according to several people familiar with the situation. General manager Wes Wilcox began informing teams on the decision on Monday. The Hawks took a “long, hard look” at trading Millsap but ultimately decided he is too valuable to the franchise and they want to keep him, according to one person familiar with change of decision. The new mandate may have come from Hawks ownership.
Chasson Randle: So blessed to have this opportunity to play for the Sixers organization! All praises to God! Dreams do come true!
He can afford to be magnanimous. Both on the micro and macro level, Morey is winning. The Rockets are the league’s best turnaround story this season. And from 30,000 feet, Morey’s ideas have won. The NBA plays his way now, the way the analytics community has argued is the best, most efficient way to play, with 3-pointers coming from every spot on the floor, the game now five-out, none-in, other than the occasional roll to the basket by a new-age center like Houston’s Clint Capela.
“It’s fun,” Harden says. “As you can see, the Warriors play like that now, and the last few years. It’s fun. It’s exciting. The crowd’s into it. You’re knocking threes; you’re getting layups. We have the right personnel, we have the right guys for it. It fits what we’re doing.”
“They get on me quite a bit, like, ‘what are you doing, Ryan?’ Most of the time it’s ‘why did you take that shot?’ On this team it’s, ‘why didn’t you take that shot? Or ‘why did you pass that up?’ They want us to be aggressive. In this system, an open shot, an open three, especially, is the best shot for this group. If you pass up a wide open three, if you move it to the next shot, it might not be as high percentage a shot or it might be more contested. So that’s kind of the system. And we have so many shooters, so many guys who can take advantage of that.”
Morey continues to insist that it was as much Alexander’s ideas as his own. “From the moment I interviewed here, to the people that were here before, like Dennis Lindsey (now the Jazz GM), and Rudy (Tomjanovich), they’ll tell you this is how he always felt like basketball should be played,” Morey said. “Obviously, I agreed with him, and we’ve been working towards that.” It’s not hard to find the genesis of Alexander’s philosophy. His Rockets won back to back titles in the Grab-and-Clutch era of the NBA in 1994 and ’95, leading league in 3-point attempts both seasons.