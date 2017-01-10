Menu

The Atlanta Hawks have abruptly decided to halt their attempts to trade All-Star forward Paul Millsap, according to league sources. Sources told ESPN that the Hawks, after signaling to a number of teams that they were ready to trade Millsap and fellow pending free agents Kyle Korver and Thabo Sefolosha, made it known Monday that they are pulling back after completing a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers for Korver.

January 10, 2017
After failing to inform New York Knicks officials of his intentions to skip Monday night’s game at Madison Square Garden, Derrick Rose’s future with the franchise has become increasingly uncertain. Knicks officials didn’t hear from Rose that he was OK until after an embarrassing loss to New Orleans, a confirmation that sources said began the next conversation within the organization: What do they do with Rose now?
In this case, personal reasons will require an explanation – and a good one. But it’s the only way the door to return opens. Quitting on your team because you are struggling and unhappy with your role – Rose’s relationship with Hornacek has become strained in recent weeks, league sources told The Vertical – is unacceptable. Teammates won’t accept it. Fans, either. Rose would put Knicks president Phil Jackson in a position of either having to suspend him or buy him out.
