The Atlanta Hawks have abruptly decided to halt their attempts to trade All-Star forward Paul Millsap, according to league sources. Sources told ESPN that the Hawks, after signaling to a number of teams that they were ready to trade Millsap and fellow pending free agents Kyle Korver and Thabo Sefolosha, made it known Monday that they are pulling back after completing a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers for Korver.
January 10, 2017 | 5:34 am EST Update
After failing to inform New York Knicks officials of his intentions to skip Monday night’s game at Madison Square Garden, Derrick Rose’s future with the franchise has become increasingly uncertain. Knicks officials didn’t hear from Rose that he was OK until after an embarrassing loss to New Orleans, a confirmation that sources said began the next conversation within the organization: What do they do with Rose now?
In the aftermath of going AWOL at The Garden, Knicks officials need to further determine Rose’s passion to return to the team and continue playing. Rose has put into peril his short-term role – with the possibility of a suspension, sources said – and the longer-term chances to land a lucrative contract extension with the Knicks in July, league sources told The Vertical.
New York had been undecided about how deep of a commitment it wanted to make to Rose in free agency, and his failure to attend the Knicks’ 110-96 loss to the Pelicans without informing team officials – regardless of the reason – left them livid and embarrassed on Monday night, sources said.
Frank Isola: Derrick Rose has been unhappy for a few weeks. Maybe he’s looking for a trade or a straight out release? Just a thought. twitter.com/nydnsports/sta…
Rose has been increasingly frustrated with how this Knicks season has unfolded, culminating with him privately fuming over his diminished late-game role in Friday night’s victory in Milwaukee, sources said. Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek played undrafted rookie Ron Baker over Rose in the fourth quarter.
Rose wants to strike it rich in free agency this summer. It’s been his obsession for two years now. Being benched for a losing team is not a good look. Maybe this will lead to Rose asking for a trade. Or perhaps even a buyout. A source close to Rose denies that Rose and Hornacek got into an argument following Saturday’s loss to the Pacers but admitted that they had been at odds in recent weeks.
In this case, personal reasons will require an explanation – and a good one. But it’s the only way the door to return opens. Quitting on your team because you are struggling and unhappy with your role – Rose’s relationship with Hornacek has become strained in recent weeks, league sources told The Vertical – is unacceptable. Teammates won’t accept it. Fans, either. Rose would put Knicks president Phil Jackson in a position of either having to suspend him or buy him out.