“Rumors are rumors,” Millsap said Tuesday before the Hawks departed for a four-game road trip. “I think we know that. Been down this road before. I think we talked at the beginning of the year that it wasn’t going to be the first or the last time. It is what it is. Whatever happens, I think everybody knows where my heart is and where I want to be. But we’ll see what happens. The only thing I can worry about and I can do is to go out there and play my butt off every night and try to get wins for this team.” And his heart would be here? “That would be here, yes,” he said.
January 10, 2017 | 8:45 am EST Update
According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the Miami Heat are open for business with any player on the team’s roster being up for grabs. “Up and down the roster, literally every player,” said Lowe towards the end of his latest podcast. “Literally no one is untouchable, not even Hassan Whiteside, by a long shot.”
The Hawks took a “long, hard look” at trading Millsap but ultimately decided he is too valuable to the franchise and they want to keep him, according to one person familiar with change of decision. The new mandate may have come from Hawks ownership.
Gordon Hayward: Two guys I’ve really seen grow a lot this year are Rudy Gobert and Dante Exum. Rudy deserves all the credit in the world for his defense, and it’s been really phenomenal and so beneficial to us. But he’s become a more complete player this year than he had been before. He has really been playing on another level offensively, as far as being a threat when he rolls to the rim. He’s so long and so big, that if he’s able to catch the ball underneath the basket, he’s either scoring it or they’re fouling him. And the way he’s been shooting the ball at the line has turned him into a really good player for us, and gives us another weapon.
When asked if he regretted how he phrased anything, Karl said “I think the one thing is (the) fatherhood (comments). Fatherhood is very important to me, and I made that a target. It seems like that was the one thing, and I said it poorly, I wrote it poorly, it’s read poorly in the book. And my whole thing is the one thing I regret probably most is some of the mothers (being offended). Kenyon Martin’s mother is one of the great mothers, superstar mothers of the NBA, and I would never want to take anything away from some of the special families and also special mothers.”
“I think for me, whenever the storm settles a little bit, I think that’s a possibility that hopefully maybe Kenyon and whoever else, J.R. (Smith), Melo, whoever other people who feel that we should have a one on one conversation, I would be totally and completely open to that,” he said. As for coaching again, Karl, 65, was candid in his comments, saying that he still has “a passion and love for the game.”
Philadelphia 76ers’ coach Brett Brown believes NBL Executive Director Larry Kestelman’s plan for the Australian league’s teams to play preseason games against NBA sides would be welcomed ‘with open arms’ Down Under. “I think it makes complete sense,” Brown said in Brooklyn on Sunday. “The Australian basketball fraternity deserves it. I think they’re committed people; excellent coaches, a country that’s extremely passionate about basketball. They would certainly welcome them [NBA teams] with open arms, and treat them and manage the situation where Australia would be proud.”