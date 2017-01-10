Menu

The Hawks took a “long, hard look” at trading Mills…

January 10, 2017 | 8:45 am EST Update
“Rumors are rumors,” Millsap said Tuesday before the Hawks departed for a four-game road trip. “I think we know that. Been down this road before. I think we talked at the beginning of the year that it wasn’t going to be the first or the last time. It is what it is. Whatever happens, I think everybody knows where my heart is and where I want to be. But we’ll see what happens. The only thing I can worry about and I can do is to go out there and play my butt off every night and try to get wins for this team.” And his heart would be here? “That would be here, yes,” he said.
4 mins ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gordon Hayward: Two guys I’ve really seen grow a lot this year are Rudy Gobert and Dante Exum. Rudy deserves all the credit in the world for his defense, and it’s been really phenomenal and so beneficial to us. But he’s become a more complete player this year than he had been before. He has really been playing on another level offensively, as far as being a threat when he rolls to the rim. He’s so long and so big, that if he’s able to catch the ball underneath the basket, he’s either scoring it or they’re fouling him. And the way he’s been shooting the ball at the line has turned him into a really good player for us, and gives us another weapon.
4 mins ago via GordonHayward20.com

4 mins ago via USA Today Sports

Storyline: George Karl Book
4 mins ago via USA Today Sports

Philadelphia 76ers’ coach Brett Brown believes NBL Executive Director Larry Kestelman’s plan for the Australian league’s teams to play preseason games against NBA sides would be welcomed ‘with open arms’ Down Under. “I think it makes complete sense,” Brown said in Brooklyn on Sunday. “The Australian basketball fraternity deserves it. I think they’re committed people; excellent coaches, a country that’s extremely passionate about basketball. They would certainly welcome them [NBA teams] with open arms, and treat them and manage the situation where Australia would be proud.”
4 mins ago via ESPN

