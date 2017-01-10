Millsap, who is in his fourth season in Atlanta, said he is used to hearing his name in trade rumors annually. However, the three-time All-Star admits that the uncertainty over his future was weighing on him daily. “(Now) I can get on with just playing … (instead of waking) up in the morning, look at the media and see what is going on,” said Millsap. “I don’t have to focus on any of that. I can focus on basketball, where I will be at for the rest of this year and try to win games for this team.”
Millsap, who is in his fourth season in Atlanta, said h…
January 10, 2017 | 4:01 pm EST Update
Fred Katz: Jerami Grant’s and Semaj Christon’s contracts officially guaranteed for the rest of the year today, per @Eric Pincus.
Chris Bosh: Fam always @Dwyane Wade #NBAVote #VoteWade RT to make sure you see him in All Star! pic.twitter.com/N1FdxdM71n
January 10, 2017 | 3:33 pm EST Update
When asked if the roster is set moving forward through the trading deadline, Hawks coach and team president Mike Budenholzer said he currently likes what he is seeing from his team. “I just know that we feel strongly about this group, we feel good,” Budenholzer said at shootaround. “The collection of guys, the way they fit and play together, we have shown an ability to play well for long stretches and against good teams. We just have to maintain that for the rest of the year and we are excited about the group.”
“Paul and I have a lot of conversations about basically everything. Paul has been a pro, he has been great and I think he really believes in what we are doing and we are just excited about this group. I am sure you can imagine and respect that those conversations are between Paul and I. If I told you (the specifics) then they wouldn’t be between he and I. He is in a good place and I am always very open and very honest with him.”