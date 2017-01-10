Menu

1 hour ago via ESPN
Millsap, who is in his fourth season in Atlanta, said he is used to hearing his name in trade rumors annually. However, the three-time All-Star admits that the uncertainty over his future was weighing on him daily. “(Now) I can get on with just playing … (instead of waking) up in the morning, look at the media and see what is going on,” said Millsap. “I don’t have to focus on any of that. I can focus on basketball, where I will be at for the rest of this year and try to win games for this team.”

January 10, 2017 | 4:01 pm EST Update
January 10, 2017 | 3:33 pm EST Update
46 mins ago via ESPN

“Paul and I have a lot of conversations about basically everything. Paul has been a pro, he has been great and I think he really believes in what we are doing and we are just excited about this group. I am sure you can imagine and respect that those conversations are between Paul and I. If I told you (the specifics) then they wouldn’t be between he and I. He is in a good place and I am always very open and very honest with him.”
46 mins ago via ESPN

Storyline: Paul Millsap Trade?