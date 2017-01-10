Mike Dunleavy Jr. reported to the Hawks on Tuesday following his trade to the team over the weekend. The Hawks extended the time window for him to report and the newly acquired guard/forward was getting a required physical in the afternoon. Dunleavy originally expressed a desire for the Hawks to buy out his contract and become a free agent following his trade from the Cavaliers. The Hawks also acquired a protected future first-round pick in the deal for Kyle Korver.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day