When asked if the roster is set moving forward through the trading deadline, Hawks coach and team president Mike Budenholzer said he currently likes what he is seeing from his team. “I just know that we feel strongly about this group, we feel good,” Budenholzer said at shootaround. “The collection of guys, the way they fit and play together, we have shown an ability to play well for long stretches and against good teams. We just have to maintain that for the rest of the year and we are excited about the group.”
