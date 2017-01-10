Menu

January 10, 2017 | 4:01 pm EST Update
“Paul and I have a lot of conversations about basically everything. Paul has been a pro, he has been great and I think he really believes in what we are doing and we are just excited about this group. I am sure you can imagine and respect that those conversations are between Paul and I. If I told you (the specifics) then they wouldn’t be between he and I. He is in a good place and I am always very open and very honest with him.”
Mike Dunleavy Jr. reported to the Hawks on Tuesday following his trade to the team over the weekend. The Hawks extended the time window for him to report and the newly acquired guard/forward was getting a required physical in the afternoon. Dunleavy originally expressed a desire for the Hawks to buy out his contract and become a free agent following his trade from the Cavaliers. The Hawks also acquired a protected future first-round pick in the deal for Kyle Korver.
