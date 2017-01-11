Budenholzer would not commit to the future of other players on the roster now that a firm decision has been made regarding Millsap. “Teams are always trying to figure out how to get better,” Budenholzer said. “But with Paul, it’s important for us and for our group to understand how important he is to us.”
January 10, 2017 | 7:55 pm EST Update
“It means a lot,” said Millsap after he was informed he would not be traded because he was too valuable to the Hawks. “But knowing the basketball and knowing the bigness of it, you knew what they were looking at. You knew what they were trying to get. Pretty much seeing what was out there. I’m not mad for that because that’s business. I’m valuable to them. It means a lot.”
“I think they knew where I stood all along,” Millsap said. “It means a lot to me, this organization, this community. I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be playing for this organization. I meant what I said.”
