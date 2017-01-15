Michael Scotto: Hawks are considering Gary Neal for a 10-day deal, per @Marc Stein. Sources told Basketball Insiders Mo Williams would be the odd man out
January 16, 2017 | 12:24 pm EST Update
“Throughout history there’s going to be those kinds of narratives and yeah (James has) had an amazingly successful career, one that’s undoubtedly on the top of all-time greats,” Curry said. “But right now he’s still playing and there’s only one trophy at the end of the year. “So however you want to shape it, there’s going to be some fun battles going forward.” This match-up is why the Warriors wanted to sign Kevin Durant so badly this summer, and this match-up is why Durant felt he could fit in so quickly–the Warriors needed a different kind of offensive player for the final minutes against Cleveland, and now here’s Durant.
Jonah Ballow: Porzingis is out today for 3rd straight game with a sore left Achilles. Starters should be announced shortly.
On Saturday, Gores had a three-hour meeting with Van Gundy. The owner and coach both emerged with excitement about the Pistons’ future despite that poor six-week stretch since early December. “We’ve got a bump in the road, and that’s what success is about — you have to work through it. It’s all about having rough times and your ability to work through,” Gores told reporters. “I never worry about Stan, because he wants to win. He’s the hardest worker I’ve ever seen in my life. I believe in him as a man and I believe in him as a strong person.”
Gores said Sunday he believes the Pistons “are going to make a run” this season. “[Gores’] thing was not to overreact to six weeks out of what has been a 2½-year process,” Van Gundy said. “It was good to sit down and talk through things and get his perspective on things.”
Detroit averaged just 87 points per game at Staples Center during the drought, losing by 32 to the Clippers back in November, with Gores present. “For Tom, it was long overdue,” Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson said. “We haven’t gotten a win this building yet, and ‘Dre, KCP, they haven’t necessarily got one since they’ve been here. I haven’t gotten once since I’e been in the Pistons organization. We owed it to him to get him a win.” Gores sat court side with his wife and Platinum Equity business associates as the Pistons fell behind by double digits early.