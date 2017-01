On Saturday, Gores had a three-hour meeting with Van Gundy. The owner and coach both emerged with excitement about the Pistons’ future despite that poor six-week stretch since early December. “We’ve got a bump in the road, and that’s what success is about — you have to work through it. It’s all about having rough times and your ability to work through,” Gores told reporters. “I never worry about Stan, because he wants to win. He’s the hardest worker I’ve ever seen in my life. I believe in him as a man and I believe in him as a strong person.”