A. Sherrod Blakely: Isaiah Thomas response to #Hawks Dennis Schroeder saying IT talked bad about his mom. “I don’t talk about nobody’s mom, I don’t cuss at anybody’s mom and I don’t talk about people’s family. So whatever he said, that’s a 100 percent lie and he knows that. I always say, keep it hoop. I talk about basketball and I’m gonna trash talk and I’m gonna compete. I’m doing whatever I can to make my win a game, but I don’t bring parents in. I don’t bring family.”
