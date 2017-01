It would be easy for Anthony, who signed a five-year contract in 2014, to look for a more stable, winning environment. But he said he doesn’t want to turn his back on his team right now, or make it all about him. “It’s hard for me to think about that right now,” Anthony said. “When you’re in the middle of battling, whether we’re winning or losing, me personally, it’s hard to even sit down and say, ‘[Expletive] I want to get out of here.’