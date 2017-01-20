Despite his production, Atlanta declined to extend Hardaway Jr.’s rookie contract, making the 6-foot-6 shooting guard a restricted free agent after the season. The Hawks can match offers from other teams, trade him or let him go. “Everybody wants a big payday, but you have to earn it,” Hardaway Jr. said Wednesday. “You have to show you’re worthy of it.”
January 20, 2017 | 1:51 pm EST Update
Carmelo Anthony open to leaving New York
Carmelo Anthony has a no-trade clause in his contract, but he said he would be willing to listen to management if they told him they wanted to make a change. “I think it will be more on the front office,” Anthony told Newsday this week. “I have the power, but still I would talk to them. We would be in communication if they feel like they want to go in a different direction, they want to start rebuilding for the future. If they tell me they want to scrap this whole thing, yeah, I have to consider it.”
It would be easy for Anthony, who signed a five-year contract in 2014, to look for a more stable, winning environment. But he said he doesn’t want to turn his back on his team right now, or make it all about him. “It’s hard for me to think about that right now,” Anthony said. “When you’re in the middle of battling, whether we’re winning or losing, me personally, it’s hard to even sit down and say, ‘[Expletive] I want to get out of here.’
A league source with knowledge of the team’s thinking said before the Tuesday meeting that the Knicks wanted Anthony “as long as it’s mutual.”
The bulk of the external trade interest Gay attracted came in the offseason, most notably from Oklahoma City, Miami and Portland, but sources say Sacramento has had opportunities to move Gay since the season began and chose to hold off, presumably in hopes of giving itself the best chance of snagging the West’s No. 8 seed and thus bringing a halt to the league’s second-longest playoff drought (10 seasons and counting). The Kings, though, just went 1-6 on a crucial homestand to fall to 10th in the West at 16-25 and Friday begin an eight-game road trip (yes, eight) in Memphis.
Given Gay’s long-term unavailability and Sacramento’s well-known hopes of convincing DeMarcus Cousins to sign for the long term, two wings have emerged as the most likely Kings to be dealt: Ben McLemore first and foremost, followed by Arron Afflalo.
Adam Johnson: The Texas Legends have acquired former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon off waivers, league source tells D-League Digest.