Dan Woike: Blake Griffin upgraded from OUT to DOUBTFUL for Monday’s game in Atlanta
January 23, 2017 | 6:46 pm EST Update
Rob Hennigan: I think it’s fair to say that we’re struggling. I think it’s fair to say that we’re not where we want to be, and that’s the bottom line. So I think a lot of reasons contribute to the performance the team has displayed over the course of the season. I’m not sure we can pinpoint it to one area. But certainly we’re all aware of the fact that we’re struggling and we’re not where we want to be and we need to aggressively look to continue to improve the team.
Does the team need to make a trade before the deadline to get back into the playoff hunt? Hennigan: The simple answer to that is we need to explore every and all options to improve the team, and so we’re going to be aggressive. We’re going to be active in our discussions and in the opportunities we seek out. So we’re going to look to be active. I’m not sure it’s a “necessity,” but it’s certainly something that’s in our best interests to explore.
Are you going to re-sign Serge Ibaka in free agency this summer? Hennigan: We don’t comment on those things publicly. We value Serge a great deal. He’s been really good for us, and he’s certainly someone that we hope is in our future.
Jeremy Lin: By now the news has been released that I’ve retweaked my hamstring a third time. Although this is the least severe of the three, this third injury has been a hard one to deal with mentally. There’s something so draining about the yo-yo effect of going from injured to healthy to injured to healthy that in some ways it would have been easier to have an injury where I knew from the beginning I would be out for a long, set amount of time.
Jeremy Lin: People may ask if I rushed back. I can confidently say I didn’t. I checked every single check box that needed to be checked before returning and progressed carefully through my rehabs. The reality is that even when we plan for things to go a certain way, sometimes God has other plans.
“I am very disappointed in the players,” Kerr said. “They asked for the vote and a lot of them just made a mockery of it…I saw the list. I saw all the guys who got votes. Were you allowed to vote for yourself? I don’t know. Were guys voting for themselves? There were 50 guys on there that had no business getting votes. But a lot of guys wrote in their buddies for the presidential campaign. So maybe that was their own way of making a statement. But I think if you give the players a vote, they should take it serious.”