Dan Woike: Blake Griffin upgraded from OUT to DOUBTFUL …

January 23, 2017 | 6:46 pm EST Update
Does the team need to make a trade before the deadline to get back into the playoff hunt? Hennigan: The simple answer to that is we need to explore every and all options to improve the team, and so we’re going to be aggressive. We’re going to be active in our discussions and in the opportunities we seek out. So we’re going to look to be active. I’m not sure it’s a “necessity,” but it’s certainly something that’s in our best interests to explore.
Jeremy Lin: By now the news has been released that I’ve retweaked my hamstring a third time. Although this is the least severe of the three, this third injury has been a hard one to deal with mentally. There’s something so draining about the yo-yo effect of going from injured to healthy to injured to healthy that in some ways it would have been easier to have an injury where I knew from the beginning I would be out for a long, set amount of time.
“I am very disappointed in the players,” Kerr said. “They asked for the vote and a lot of them just made a mockery of it…I saw the list. I saw all the guys who got votes. Were you allowed to vote for yourself? I don’t know. Were guys voting for themselves? There were 50 guys on there that had no business getting votes. But a lot of guys wrote in their buddies for the presidential campaign. So maybe that was their own way of making a statement. But I think if you give the players a vote, they should take it serious.”
Storyline: All-Star Selections
