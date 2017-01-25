USA Today Sports

I've been polling team executives on Embiid's candidacy…

23 hours ago via ESPN
I’ve been polling team executives on Embiid’s candidacy for the last week, and the response of one Embiid supporter stood out. He lobbied for Embiid over Millsap largely because Embiid would be more fun. Millsap’s game is all subtle positioning, canny passing, and laborious drives to the rim. There is no room for subtlety in the All-Star Game, this person reasoned. And then he concluded: “I realize that’s not really fair to Paul Millsap.”

January 26, 2017 | 7:24 am EST Update

Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler rip teammates

“I wish I could say that everyone in here is going to go home and not eat tonight. I can’t say that. I don’t know that they care enough,” Wade said. “Games are supposed to hurt. You’re not supposed to sleep. You’re not supposed to want to talk to anybody. I don’t know if that is in guys in this locker room. Hopefully, they can prove me wrong. But I will challenge them to see if losses like this hurt.
2 hours ago via Chicago Tribune

“If you don’t come in this (expletive) pissed off after you lose any game, something is wrong,” he said. “This is your job. This is what you’re supposed to love to do, and I don’t think that everybody looks at it that way. I want to play with guys who care, guys who play hard, who want to do well for this organization, who want to do whatever it takes to win. “Who cares who is shining? When we’re winning, everybody looks great.”
2 hours ago via Chicago Tribune

