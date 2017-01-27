While Lowry captured the plaudits, Casey was equally complimentary of his team’s defensive play, a sore point for the Raptors’ coach during the losing streak. He singled out the play of DeMarre Carroll on another Eastern Conference All-Star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was held to 19 points, six rebounds and a game-high eight assists after burning the Raptors in the team’s two previous meetings this season. “I compared him to Magic Johnson at this stage,” Casey said of the Bucks’ forward.
“He has the same skill set and once he starts shooting that jump shot, he’s going to be dangerous. I thought DeMarre did an excellent job on him.”