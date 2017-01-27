The Atlanta Falcons run to Super Bowl LI has energized the city of Atlanta and put the city at the center of the sports world. Before the Falcons head to Houston, the Atlanta Hawks will honor the Falcons in a one-of-a-kind pregame ceremony prior to their 8 p.m. matchup against the Washington Wizards tonight. The Falcons earned their second trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history with a 44-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game played at the Georgia Dome this past Sunday. “Our franchise has always believed that sports has the unique ability to rally and unite a city and there is no greater example than the pride our city has exhibited around the Falcons and their amazing run to the Super Bowl,” Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said.
