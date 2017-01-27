Marc Stein: Lamar Patterson, fresh off a 41-point game …
January 28, 2017 | 10:03 am EST Update
Steve Kyler: Unclear. Everyone speculating on what a deal would be built around if core Clippers not involved. Was told Doc not keen on moving Redick twitter.com/JasonFletcher2…
Gary Washburn: Hearing Larry Sanders’ workout with the #Celtics was not all that impressive. Doesn’t appear to be in the team’s plans.
Goran Dragic has been Miami’s best player this year, leading the team with 19.6 points per game and 6.5 assists. But Dragic, like Whiteside, did not do enough for the coaches to vote him onto the East squad. “Didn’t even look,” Dragic told me Friday when I asked if he was watching Thursday’s announcement. “I’m not about that. It would be nice to be there but it’s not my priority. I just want to do my job, play the games that count. This is a great opportunity to have some days off to recover my body.”
James was asked during a media session Friday about the All-Star Game rosters, which included some surprising choices that were voted into the game by NBA players. “There’s always goofy votes,” James said. “I mean, Donald Trump is our president,” he added, cracking a smile.
While Lowry captured the plaudits, Casey was equally complimentary of his team’s defensive play, a sore point for the Raptors’ coach during the losing streak. He singled out the play of DeMarre Carroll on another Eastern Conference All-Star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was held to 19 points, six rebounds and a game-high eight assists after burning the Raptors in the team’s two previous meetings this season. “I compared him to Magic Johnson at this stage,” Casey said of the Bucks’ forward. “He has the same skill set and once he starts shooting that jump shot, he’s going to be dangerous. I thought DeMarre did an excellent job on him.”
Kings forward Matt Barnes will turn himself in to face misdemeanor assault charges from a Dec. 5 altercation at a New York City nightclub, a source close to Barnes confirmed. The Kings will play in Philadelphia on Monday night, but the source said it was uncertain when Barnes will turn himself in to authorities. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person did not have authority to speak on the matter.
January 28, 2017 | 7:32 am EST Update
KC Johnson: Also, there are no plans to buy out Rajon Rondo, per source. Beyond fact he’s playing well/acting professionally, contract is trade chip.