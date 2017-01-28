USA Today Sports

January 28, 2017 | 10:03 am EST Update
Goran Dragic has been Miami’s best player this year, leading the team with 19.6 points per game and 6.5 assists. But Dragic, like Whiteside, did not do enough for the coaches to vote him onto the East squad. “Didn’t even look,” Dragic told me Friday when I asked if he was watching Thursday’s announcement. “I’m not about that. It would be nice to be there but it’s not my priority. I just want to do my job, play the games that count. This is a great opportunity to have some days off to recover my body.”
2 hours ago via Palm Beach Post

While Lowry captured the plaudits, Casey was equally complimentary of his team’s defensive play, a sore point for the Raptors’ coach during the losing streak. He singled out the play of DeMarre Carroll on another Eastern Conference All-Star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was held to 19 points, six rebounds and a game-high eight assists after burning the Raptors in the team’s two previous meetings this season. “I compared him to Magic Johnson at this stage,” Casey said of the Bucks’ forward. “He has the same skill set and once he starts shooting that jump shot, he’s going to be dangerous. I thought DeMarre did an excellent job on him.”
2 hours ago via ESPN

Kings forward Matt Barnes will turn himself in to face misdemeanor assault charges from a Dec. 5 altercation at a New York City nightclub, a source close to Barnes confirmed. The Kings will play in Philadelphia on Monday night, but the source said it was uncertain when Barnes will turn himself in to authorities. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person did not have authority to speak on the matter.
2 hours ago via Sacramento Bee

January 28, 2017 | 7:32 am EST Update
