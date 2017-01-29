Gary Washburn: Al Horford is OUT tonight with his strained groin. Did not make trip. #Celtics #Bucks.
January 29, 2017 | 10:10 pm EST Update
When Anthony approached the foul line in the first quarter Sunday in Atlanta, a Hawks cheering section started chanting “L.A. Clippers.” “He has control. Like anything else, talk is out there. He’s trying to focus on playing and helping his team win. At the end, he has the final say. He’s going to keep playing for us, and guys have to put all that stuff aside and keep playing,” Hornacek said before Anthony scored 45 points in 46 minutes in the Knicks’ 142-139 four-overtime loss to the Hawks on Sunday.
“I’m just feeling good about myself, about my body feeling healthy, being able to focus on basketball and not worried about everything else going out there. Once I’m on the court, I don’t hear that. I have to focus in a little more. When you get off the court, you have to start dealing with that. In between the lines is all about basketball,” Anthony said.
A report out of Boston, in contradiction to an ESPN story from Friday, stated the Celtics still have some interest, but as previously reported by The Post, Boston has no intention of giving up any of the first-round picks it controls from the Nets. They have their own picks that could work in a deal along with expiring contracts of Amir Johnson and Jonas Jerebko. Jackson is known to like defensive forward Jae Crowder. The Boston report stated the Knicks had a pro scout at the Celtics game in Milwaukee Saturday.
The Portland Trail Blazers have assigned rookie guard Tim Quarterman to the Windy City Bulls of the NBA Development League, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.