Fisher told Bleacher Report that the Knicks performed better last year, when he was the coach for 54 games, than they are this season under Hornacek. Fisher told the website: “We were able to take a team that wasn’t as talented as the team they have now, and we were much better and much further along than this group is that they have now. Because the foundation was being laid.” When asked about Fisher’s comments on Tuesday, Hornacek replied: “There are enough analysts, reporters that always like to talk about what shoulda, coulda, what they did. So we don’t pay much attention to that.”