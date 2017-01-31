The Hawks announced that their NBA Development League team will play in Erie, Pennsylvania for two seasons before it is permanently relocated to College Park, Georgia. The Haws will partner with the Erie BayHawks current management team, led by Owen McCormick and Matt Bresee, for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons as the 24th D-League franchise. The team will move to College Park for the 2019-20 season in a new arena.
February 1, 2017 | 1:17 pm EST Update
The Knicks don’t have to trade Anthony to tank because they’ve proven to be bad with or without him. But even if the organizational problems extend well beyond his limitations, Anthony is accustomed to receiving the blame. “I know the situation: Good, bad or indifferent, it comes down to No. 7 and I accept that. I’m at peace with that. And that’s what helps me get through the day-to-days. It’s tough,” Anthony told The Vertical, “but I know what it is.”
Last week, while the Magic were in Boston, there were reports of trade interest involving Magic big man Nikola Vucevic. Sources close to the situation from both sides indicated that there were some conversations between the two teams, but nothing ever materialized, and the talks were more exploratory in nature, dismissing the idea that anything involving Vucevic heading to the Celtics was actively under consideration. Sources close to the situation characterized the Magic stance as very exploratory and one of a dozen scenarios the Magic had discussed.
There is no questioning that the Magic have been active, but what has come into question is how the Magic’s stance is represented in the media. Orlando is being aggressive and they are not hiding that. In fact, they have gone to great lengths to make sure everyone in the league knows they are not happy with the current construct of the team and are open to a deal or two. What is in dispute is that the team is any further along or any more motivated to deal than anyone else in the league. As one Magic source put it, the team wants to improve badly, but that does not mean they are ready to do a bad deal.
The assets being overlooked in discussing potential Celtics deals, though, are the draft-and-stash players the Celtics selected last year when they had three first-rounders and three second-rounders. As much as the Celtics’ trove of picks in the next two years, NBA sources said, it is those players who are attracting pre-deadline attention. “They did a nice job of getting guys they could develop, and if you know you can’t get the big picks they have this year or next year, the players they took last year, that is where you can get a lot of value,” one general manager told Sporting News.
The general manager speculated that if Zizic had not come out last season, when the Celtics got him with the 23rd pick, “he would almost certainly be a lottery pick in this draft, maybe Top 10, even though this is a deeper draft than last year. He would be better than a draft pick, really, because you can see what you’re getting.”
“He is built sort of like Jae Crowder, he is big up top and is a physical player,” the international scout said. “But he has more offensive potential. He is already a pretty good shooter from the perimeter, and he is athletic, but he needs to get smoother with his game. He is not going to back anyone down, even at his size, so he needs to work on his ballhandling. But he can rebound and he can score, he will be a very solid NBA player.”
“And then Klay Thompson gets four for $70 million. And if you remember, at the time, people were going ‘man, you have to max Klay Thompson?’ Because Klay Thompson then, is not who Klay Thompson is today. “So Butler’s like ‘I’m going to get my money.’ “And the way I was told the story is that it wasn’t the coaching staff, it was someone in the front office went to Jimmy Butler and said ‘if you don’t sign this extension, we’re going to play Tony Snell over you. We are going to give you his minutes and that’s going to drop your minutes and numbers down.’