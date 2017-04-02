Chris Vivlamore: Millsap will be under minutes restriction. Part of the reason he will come off bench. Delaney and Sefolosha will be inactives.
April 3, 2017 | 12:28 pm EDT Update
Chris Reichert: Cavaliers have indeed assigned Kay Felder to the Canton Charge for the playoffs. Huge boost for them with Quinn Cook gone to Pelicans
Turner doesn’t choose if he’s overpaid or underpaid, he took the contract he was given. People will always fault a player for getting paid, but the only thing he can control is what he does on the court – and how he approaches the game. “If you made 17 million dollars a year, are you going to sit here and say ‘I’m not doing this’ or ‘I’m not doing that’ and not listen to the people that pay you?” Turner says. “I do what my coach and my teammates tell me. I’m here to help and that’s what some of the best teams have. They have guys that are willing to play in whatever role you need them to play.”
Despite the injuries, the constant noise, and the fan criticism, Evan Turner is still spectacularly and unapologetically himself. The 6’7 swingman was signed to a four-year, 70 million dollar contract this offseason, which was the subject of a lot of scrutiny by the media and fans. That scrutiny hasn’t gone away with the Blazers underachieving most of the year and Turner averaging 9.1 points on 42.8 percent shooting. “I will never take anything for granted,” Turner tells DIME. “I always try and stay consistent, doing my best all of the time. In this business and culture, everyone works hard from the players down to the film guys. Brad Stevens in Boston told me ‘fall in love with the little things.’ Everybody can do something when things are going well, but when things aren’t going well, it’s all about character. I believe in good karma when you’re pushing through and doing things that you don’t necessarily want to do. I just try and make sure I get myself into a routine, keeping my mind and body in the best shape in can be.”
Star forward Kawhi Leonard, meanwhile, has informed the coaching staff he would prefer to play in each of the Spurs’ remaining six contests. “I told them I want to play out the games,” Leonard said. “But we’ll see what happens.”
It is unlikely Leonard will get his wish. That six-pack of games is crammed into nine nights to close the season. There is a four-in-five-nights set, beginning Tuesday at home against Memphis. The slate closes with a two-game trip to Portland and Utah. “That’s a lot of games, a lot of activity for the end of the season,” Popovich said. “I think we need to manage it wisely.”
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ biggest impending free agent might not even wear a uniform. Cavs general manager David Griffin has been operating this season on the final year of his contract after failing to come to an agreement on an extension with ownership this past offseason, multiple sources told ESPN.