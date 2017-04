Van Gundy and Jackson sat down Monday and talked about the future with the benefit of detached perspective that comes with relieving Jackson of the burden Van Gundy sensed was weighing him – and, subsequently, the team – down as Jackson pressed. The harder he pushed to be the player he was, the deeper into quicksand he sunk. “My goal is to have him back better than he ever was and I think we can get to that because I think he’s learned a lot from this whole situation, too,” Van Gundy said. “I think he’s healthier and healthier. I think he’ll be 100 percent when next year starts and I think he’ll be better mentally with the whole thing.”