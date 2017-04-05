Atlanta Hawks player Thabo Sefolosha has struck a settlement with the 5 NYPD officers involved in his violent 2015 arrest outside of an NYC nightclub … TMZ Sports has learned. The terms of the settlement are confidential. A judge has officially dismissed the lawsuit as a result of the settlement.
April 5, 2017 | 4:50 pm EDT Update
“I think you’d have to point to Rudy and Gordon, those guys have been (great),” Quin Snyder said following Tuesday night’s impressive 106-87 victory over Portland. “It’s probably the thing that gets lost on people as much as anything about some of the challenges we’ve had with respect to health and injury. It can be emotionally draining, so a week or two ago when you look at our team and (say) we lack urgency with this or that and the other, I’m not sure people understand what those guys have gone through.”
“If our focus stays on defense and stays on moving the ball, that’s the way we can help each other the best way,” said Snyder. “And everybody just committed to trying to win — I think that’s what we’ve tried to do with those two guys (Hayward and Gobert) anchoring us.”
Vince Carter: My mindset would be “I’m young, I can ice and keep going.” Now, it’s more important for me to understand what they’re telling me about my body. So, if my legs are heavy, that’s my body telling me I need more sleep or to stretch. I have to listen to that now and be more attentive to the nutritionist and the body load numbers that comes from games and practices.
Vince Carter: Everything is kind of thrown at you at one time and you’re still in the figure-it-out stage. That’s the case still in year two, three, and four, regardless if you’re classified as a star, or a superstar. You go from trying to figure out the NBA to now trying to figure the NBA out as a star or superstar. So you’re trying to figure out how to carry that load while keeping your body intact, and now that goes back to nutrition because now you’re playing more minutes and there’s more of a workload.
Vince Carter: You’re not just sitting in the corner anymore. Now, you’re always in the pick and roll or iso’s. That’s more stress on your body and you have to learn how to utilize all this technology and information at your disposal to still perform at a high level. It’s a lot that goes into it that you might not necessarily think about, because the mindset is “lets go play.”
In the hour after Sunday’s loss to Denver, Whiteside raised eyebrows when he said this about the Heat’s late-game execution: “Guys are coming off the pick and roll trying to force a shot up against their centers, they’re trying to force up one-on-three, instead of just kicking it to the corner, dribble handoff, keep running the offense, like we were doing the first three quarters.”
Goran Dragic said Wednesday that he would like to get Whiteside more involved offensively late in games. “We run actions that we usually run in the fourth quarter, sometimes pick and roll at the top, on the side,” Dragic said after the team’s shootaround at Spectrum Center (formerly Time Warner Cable Arena). “We need to do a better job when we swing the ball, that second situation, so we don’t wait for pick and roll, to look for Whitey inside because he’s already inside the paint. He needs to seal the guy so we can get the ball inside to him easier.