Atlanta small forward Thabo Sefolosha is not yet ready to return from his right groin strain. The Hawks say Sefolosha will miss his sixth straight game in Thursday night’s home game against Boston.
April 5, 2017 | 7:45 pm EDT Update
Creighton freshman Justin Patton, a possible lottery selection, plans to enter the 2017 NBA draft and sign with an agent, league sources told The Vertical. Patton, 19, will formally announce the decision this week
Sirius XM NBA: John Henson on his injured thumb – “I’m getting there… I’ll be back soon.” Says he’s targeting next week for a return #OwnTheFuture
Mike Trudell: D’Angelo Russell has a sore knee and won’t play tonight. Tyler Ennis will get his first start in Russell’s place.
Mark Medina: Tarik Black will be available to play tonight. Luke said Ingram has minute limitations after feeling some pain in knee