New York City has agreed to pay $4 million to Thabo Sefolosha, a forward with the N.B.A.’s Atlanta Hawks, to settle a federal lawsuit in which he accused five police officers of false arrest and using excessive force during an encounter outside a Manhattan nightclub, the city’s Law Department said on Wednesday. The settlement ends Mr. Sefolosha’s two-year fight to clear his name and recover damages after he was arrested early on April 8, 2015, along with a teammate at the time, Pero Antic. “We are glad this matter is resolved,” Mr. Sefolosha’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, said in a statement.
April 6, 2017 | 7:05 pm EDT Update
