Foster first started playing hip-hop on an organ in high school. “Even in the talent shows in high school, I always played the songs off the radio,” Foster said. “My friends would laugh at me because teachers would say, ‘Foster, you did a good job. It sounds good.’ But they didn’t know what I was playing. My friends would say, ‘Yo, they didn’t know that you were playing Trick Daddy.’ That’s just always been who I am. Now I just do it on a larger scale.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day