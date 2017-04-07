USA Today Sports

28 mins ago via The Undefeated
Organists at sporting events typically fire up the crowd by playing “Charge,” “Defense,” “Beer Barrel Polka,” “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” “We Will Rock You” and “Funiculi Funicula.” Then there is Atlanta Hawks organist Sir Foster, who gets the crowd “turnt up” by playing trap music such as “Mask Off” by Future, “T-Shirt” by Migos, “Portland” by Drake and “Tunnel Vision” by Kodak Black. “I start playing a song as soon as I like it,” Foster recently told The Undefeated. “I used to try to look at the most popular songs and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got to make sure I play something that people know.’ Now I don’t think that way. Now I hear a song, and the way music moves now is so fast, next month it is old. We want what came out yesterday. We want what came out today. I don’t even wait for the song to become popular.

April 7, 2017 | 7:35 am EDT Update
If the Wizards match any offer for Porter, the Nets could target Bogdanovic for a return. Would he consider it? “It’s still early. I didn’t think about it. I’m trying to focus about basketball,’’ Bogdanovic said. “Everybody has started to ask me about the contract now, but I’m not in that mode yet. After the playoffs I will start to think about options, about what’s the best place for me. But right now I’m really happy in Washington with this group of guys. But we’ll see after the season what’s going to happen.”
28 mins ago via New York Post

If you’re looking for reasons why the New York Knicks performed so far below expectations this season, there are plenty to choose from. The roster didn’t fit well, they never figured out how to defend as a unit and players never got comfortable running the triangle portions of Jeff Hornacek’s offense. “We were trying to learn an offense that guys didn’t really know,” ex-Knick Brandon Jennings said Thursday night, after his Wizards handed the Knicks their 49th loss of the season.
28 mins ago via ESPN

Those who know Horford better don’t seem to hold the relocation against him. Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer had nothing but praise. “The things that the fans don’t see is what happens in the locker room, and what happens at practices, and what happens on planes and meals and all those things,” Budenholzer said. “He’s just a good person. I think he’s good for young players. I think he has a lot of respect with veterans. On the court, I think his passing, I think even the casual fan sees what a good passer he is. But I think defensively sometimes the subtleties of playing pick-and-roll defense or guarding different guys — he does a lot of things that impact winning.”
28 mins ago via Booth Newspapers

