Organists at sporting events typically fire up the crowd by playing “Charge,” “Defense,” “Beer Barrel Polka,” “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” “We Will Rock You” and “Funiculi Funicula.” Then there is Atlanta Hawks organist Sir Foster, who gets the crowd “turnt up” by playing trap music such as “Mask Off” by Future, “T-Shirt” by Migos, “Portland” by Drake and “Tunnel Vision” by Kodak Black. “I start playing a song as soon as I like it,” Foster recently told The Undefeated. “I used to try to look at the most popular songs and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got to make sure I play something that people know.’ Now I don’t think that way. Now I hear a song, and the way music moves now is so fast, next month it is old. We want what came out yesterday. We want what came out today. I don’t even wait for the song to become popular.
