Thabo Sefolosha: “We are all aware that there are still too many cases of police brutality today. So many of these cases go unnoticed or unreported; so many victims do not have the means to fight for justice as I could. It’s unfair. While I alone can’t bring the type of change needed to eliminate these issues, I want to help make a difference. A substantial portion of my settlement will be donated to Gideon’s Promise, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that helps support and train public defenders across the country.
April 7, 2017 | 4:42 pm EDT Update
Armed with a five-year, $124.9 million deal that includes a no-trade clause, Anthony has long maintained that he had no intention of leaving after pushing for a trade to come to New York. But sources on both sides have indicated they believe Anthony will be dealt this summer if Jackson can find a suitable trading partner. But the chaos caused by Jackson may have been where this season went wrong.
Carmelo Anthony has played mentor to a handful of marginal NBA players who might not be around next year – and he is almost certain not going to be back next year.
“I think it’s just more kind of giving them insight on different situations in the game,” Anthony said after Thursday’s 106-103 loss to Washington. “I don’t remember exactly who I was talking to, what I was talking about. I know my message to those guys, when you’re learning the game it’s knowing different situations throughout the course of the game, there’s things that they’ll get used to.”
Ramona Shelburne: Interesting comments today from Westbrook in Phoenix. One of the things he’s noticed this year is fan support in opposing arenas. Russ said “fan support has been a little different” as “people across the world…still supporting us after different changes on our roster”
The Charlotte Hornets released the following statement today: “We are excited that the NBA has once again made the City of Charlotte eligible to host All-Star Weekend in 2019. We look forward to resuming our discussions with the league on the next steps regarding this international event. We know that our city, our fans and our business community remain extremely enthusiastic in support of hosting NBA All-Star Weekend.”
“The Charlotte Hornets and Hornets Sports & Entertainment remain opposed to discrimination of any form. As we always have, we will continue to provide an inclusive environment for anyone attending an event at Spectrum Center.”