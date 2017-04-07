USA Today Sports

Thabo Sefolosha: “We are all aware that there are sti…

21 mins ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Thabo Sefolosha: “We are all aware that there are still too many cases of police brutality today. So many of these cases go unnoticed or unreported; so many victims do not have the means to fight for justice as I could. It’s unfair. While I alone can’t bring the type of change needed to eliminate these issues, I want to help make a difference. A substantial portion of my settlement will be donated to Gideon’s Promise, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that helps support and train public defenders across the country.

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 7, 2017 | 4:42 pm EDT Update
21 mins ago via Bergen Record

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Carmelo Anthony Trade?
The Charlotte Hornets released the following statement today: “We are excited that the NBA has once again made the City of Charlotte eligible to host All-Star Weekend in 2019. We look forward to resuming our discussions with the league on the next steps regarding this international event. We know that our city, our fans and our business community remain extremely enthusiastic in support of hosting NBA All-Star Weekend.”
21 mins ago via NBA.com

, Uncategorized

,

Home