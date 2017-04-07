USA Today Sports

Gordon Hayward spoke to reporters Friday for the first time since Jazz fan Garrett Jones created a GoFundMe account on Tuesday to raise $5,000 for a billboard aimed at encouraging the All-Star forward to re-sign with Utah when he becomes a free agent this summer. The goal was reached Friday, as 452 donations had added up to $5,271 at 12:15 p.m. “It’s pretty amazing. It’s pretty cool,” Hayward said.
Deseret News

Storyline: Gordon Hayward Free Agency
