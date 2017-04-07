Rick Noland: Bazemore (knee), Millsap (knee), Sefolosha (groin) out for Hawks; Hardaway (wrist, knee), Schroder (foot) doubtful. TT out for Cavs
April 7, 2017 | 6:30 pm EDT Update
At one point in the show, the group began discussing the NBA’s logo, which of course features West, and which player would be deserving if they decided to make a new one. West took things one step further, however, saying that he wishes that logo had never been made, and hopes the NBA will change it.
Jerry West: “First of all, I wish that had never gotten out, that logo. No I do, really. I’ve said it more than once. It’s flattering that it’s me, and I know it is me, and it is flattering. To me, I played in the time when they first started to market the league, there were five people they were gonna consider. I didn’t find out about it until the late commissioner told me about it, Walter Kennedy, and then obviously the New York Times had a big article about it. “
Jerry West: “Again, it’s flattering, but if I were the NBA, I would be embarrassed about. I don’t like to do anything to call attention to myself, and when people [call him The Logo], that’s just not who I am, period. If they would want to change it, I wish they would. In many ways I wish they would.”
Gordon Hayward spoke to reporters Friday for the first time since Jazz fan Garrett Jones created a GoFundMe account on Tuesday to raise $5,000 for a billboard aimed at encouraging the All-Star forward to re-sign with Utah when he becomes a free agent this summer. The goal was reached Friday, as 452 donations had added up to $5,271 at 12:15 p.m. “It’s pretty amazing. It’s pretty cool,” Hayward said.
Snyder was a little more bold with his thoughts on the subject. “It’s terrific,” he said. “The fact that there’s that level of awareness, if I were Gordon, it would make you feel pretty good about the appreciation people have for what he’s done this year. For lack of a better word, the love. Show the love. That’s what it is.”
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said he intends to play LeBron, Kyrie until they clinch East No. 1 seed