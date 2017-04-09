Chris Vivlamore: Paul Millsap: “It’s probably the s…
Chris Vivlamore: Paul Millsap: “It’s probably the second best game I’ve seen by the Hawks. The first being the other night.”
April 9, 2017 | 7:49 pm EDT Update
LeBron James: Congrats to the Brodie @Russell Westbrook on setting the record!!! #WhyNot #42 #StriveForGreatness🚀
Kevin Love: History made @Russell Westbrook!! Unbelievable season so far brother. 42 triple doubles…AND THE GAME WINNER HAHA!!! Wow. #WhyNot #42 #Day1 #Ern
Albert Nahmad: Western Conference playoff field is now official: – Warriors vs. Blazers – Spurs vs. Grizzlies – Rockets vs. Thunder – Clippers vs. Jazz