April 10, 2017 | 7:44 am EDT Update
His performance Sunday prompted a pair of standing ovations from the Pepsi Center crowd and epitomized what Westbrook’s season has been about. It was a classic display of all-around dominance — 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, capped by a 36-foot game-winner at the buzzer — combined with a refusal to let the Oklahoma City Thunder lose. “This is the way he’s played all year long,” head coach Billy Donovan said after Westbrook carried the Thunder to a 106-105 comeback win over the Denver Nuggets.
“I only know one way to play, honestly,” said Westbrook, who has three 50-plus-point triple-doubles this season, more than any other player in NBA history has in a career. “I don’t know any other way to play. When I get on the floor, I try to leave everything I have, regardless of seedings, records, the time of day, whatever. It doesn’t matter to me. Basketball is basketball, and I try to go out there and leave it all on the floor.”