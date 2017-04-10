Paul Millsap: I’m proud of you little bro! You fought and stuck with it and got picked up by the #Suns. Keep fighting and keep grinding. Bigger things ahead
April 10, 2017 | 10:59 am EDT Update
Pistons adding Lorenzo Brown
Shams Charania: Sources: Pistons signing guard Lorenzo Brown of D-League, releasing Beno Udrih. Udrih had productive season for DET before injury Sunday.
But don’t expect Reggie Jackson, inactive for the last seven games, to return. “We just talked about that, and I don’t think so,” Van Gundy said. “It’s hard, because we’ve had that planned with him but to now say, ‘Oh, get ready’ – his mind has been in a different place here for a few days. “So no, I don’t think we’ll go back to that.”
Steve Aschburner: Voting deadline for NBA awards: Friday. Announced in 10+ wks. Wonder how speculation/leaks affect top candidates’ & teams’ postseason play.
The sons of Shaquille O’Neal and Manute Bol are playing together on the AAU circuit with Cal Supreme in the EYBL. Shareef O’Neal, a 6-9 power forward from Crossroads School (Santa Monica, Calif.), and Bol Bol, a 7-footer from Mater Dei (Santa Ana) are already showing signs of what the teams on the circuit might have to deal with.
April 10, 2017 | 10:13 am EDT Update
Ricky Rubio on if he wants to stay in Minnesota and win there: “I want to win.” When asked if he wants to win as a member of the Timberwolves: “We’ll see. It’s not my call. I have two years left here and they make the calls.”