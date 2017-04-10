Chris Vivlamore: Thabo Sefolosha told me last night he …
Chris Vivlamore: Thabo Sefolosha told me last night he was getting close to return. Played 5 on 5 today.
April 10, 2017 | 1:42 pm EDT Update
Near the end of the season, Jimmer scored 73 points in one game and was named the league’s most valuable player. None of it seems to have impressed the NBA, which is something that still rankles Al. He can cite you chapter and verse on a wide variety of statistics that show Jimmer could be a force in the NBA. If anyone would know, it would be Al. A couple teams offered Jimmer 10-day contracts when he returned, but Jimmer was content to stay home with Whitney and their new daughter, Wesley. Mother and daughter are doing fine.
Al says Shanghai wants Jimmer back to play next year, but it would probably have to improve on the $1.1 million salary from this year. Incidentally, that was after the team paid the taxes. Jimmer also got a three-year endorsement deal from a Chinese sneaker company for $345,000 and another $300,000 in bonuses. Beijing has already made an offer for next year.
But it was not a decision James had reached by the start of free agency. Just a few weeks earlier the Heat had been tied with the San Antonio Spurs 1-1 in the Finals after two games. Going home, with the home court advantage, it seemed like a third consecutive title was within reach. Had that played out, James would likely have elected to stay in Miami to defend another title. Instead the Heat lost three straight games and looked old and emotionally spent in doing so.
That morning, James called Wade and told him what his plans were. He sent a text to Bosh in Africa telling him. After he was criticized for his impersonal delivery of the bad news to the Cavs in 2010, James personally informed Arison and Riley what his intentions were, an interaction that would end up being burned into his brain for years. At just after noon Eastern, Jenkins was advised that James was ready. Jenkins had the link. He was at the airport for a flight to Cleveland, where he would be working on a follow-up story. He’d barely slept. His fingers were shaking as he typed a tweet into his phone. At 9:17 a.m. in Vegas he tweeted the news and James’s essay. Then he turned off his phone and boarded the plane.
Tom Haberstroh: From a NBA team official … encapsulates how a LeBron #DNPRest tonight in Miami could shift the NBA landscape. Silly it’s come to this. Message: “An entire franchise sits around and waits in the second to last game of the season, with a No. 1 seed on one end and playoff life on the other in the balance, to find out if the best player in the world needs to rest.”
The Cavs are planning to start J.R. Smith, Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, Iman Shumpert, and Deron Williams against the Heat, who need to win to keep pace with the Bulls for the eighth seed. Cleveland’s lineup listed above was posted as part of the team’s media notes for tonight’s game and is subject to change. Cleveland is tied for first with Boston. The Celtics play the Brooklyn Nets tonight.