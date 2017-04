Near the end of the season, Jimmer scored 73 points in one game and was named the league’s most valuable player. None of it seems to have impressed the NBA, which is something that still rankles Al. He can cite you chapter and verse on a wide variety of statistics that show Jimmer could be a force in the NBA. If anyone would know, it would be Al. A couple teams offered Jimmer 10-day contracts when he returned, but Jimmer was content to stay home with Whitney and their new daughter, Wesley. Mother and daughter are doing fine.