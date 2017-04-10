Kyrie Irving should not have been called for charging late in overtime and of course the two Hawks who tied him up for a jump ball at the end of regulation Sunday were out of bounds, according to an officiating review of Cleveland’s 126-125 loss released Monday by the NBA.
April 10, 2017 | 6:23 pm EDT Update
Fred Hoiberg says Rajon Rondo has ‘significant’ wrist injury. Rondo had visit with hand specialist today. Rondo is out tonight vs. Magic — sounds doubtful for Wednesday vs. Nets.
Scott Souza: #Celtics coach Brad Stevens: We haven’t talked about No. 1 seed. I’m not losing one second of sleep over it.
Marc D’Amico: Stevens on Brooklyn: “Ever since Jeremy Lin has been back… they’ve been really good. Top 5 in defense.”
LeBron James was upset over several calls, but the the report upheld at least two of the whistles against him. James said official Leroy Richardson was quick to call him for a five-second violation trying to inbound the ball with 18.7 seconds left in regulation, and that he did not commit what was his sixth foul on Millsap with 1:52 to go in overtime. Both calls were deemed correct.
Justin Verrier: DeMarcus Cousins (R Achilles) and Anthony Davis (L knee) both listed as out for tomorrow vs. Lakers. E’Twaun Moore (L ankle) is probable.